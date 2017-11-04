He claimed the BJP would win the Mizoram Assembly election and would form the government in the State. Lotha said the party would not announce the name of the Chief Ministerial candidate for Mizoram Assembly election.

The BJP National Secretary for Scheduled Tribe Morcha said he and other party leaders had so far visited 20 Assembly constituencies including the remotest Siaha and Lawngtlai districts.

Lotha also claimed that BJP would also form the government in Tripura and also form coalition government with like-minded parties in Meghalaya and Nagaland.

Assembly elections in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland are due next year.

CBI probe: Mizoram Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla today said the State Government has given its consent for a CBI probe into the Central subsidy scam.

Addressing Congress workers here, Lal Thanhawla, who is also the president of Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee said the State Government has the power to request the CBI to investigate the scam.

In the Central subsidy scam, a company, Mizo Carbon Products had been accused of receiving crores of rupees under the Central Transport Subsidy (CTS) and the Central Investment Subsidy (CIS) by allegedly forging government documents.

Meanwhile, the opposition Mizo National Front (MNF), in a press statement said that Lal Thanhawla Government had initially refused a CBI probe into Central subsidy scam and it was the Gauhati High Court that had decided to order the CBI investigations. – PTI