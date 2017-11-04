



IHCAP, which is a project under the global programme climate change and environment of the Swiss Agency for Development and Corporation (SDC), aims to strengthen the resilience of vulnerable communities in the Himalayas and enhancing the capacities of research institutions and decision makers and it being implemented in partnership with the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India.

Head of cooperation and counsellor of Switzerland Embassy, Marylaure Crettaz, who also attended the workshop, said, “Our primary focus is also to reduce the gap between sciences, policy and practice because we often see that they are not entirely in synergy with each other,” adding, “this is true for the Alps(mountains) where I come from and where we have experienced a very dramatic withdrawal of glaciers in 2017 with a loss of 3% of their volume in one year. This critical situation is also affecting the Himalayas which constitute a vital ecosystem for the Indian subcontinent and the whole region with a much larger population depending on them.”

IHCAP is planning to train 2000 state level officials for climate change adaptation projects in 12 Indian Himalayan states. It also plans to train 300 journalists in the region besides awarding 12 media fellowships.

During Thursday’s media workshop, noted environmentalist and social activist Chandi Prasad Bhatt also made an hour-long presentation on the overview of climate change in the Indian Himalayan region.

Journalists from many Himalayan States including Assam, Jammu and Kashmir, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim and Uttrakhand attending the workshop also shared their experience and challenges in doing climate change reporting in their respective States.