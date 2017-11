Woman dies in road mishap

ANN Service

JORABAT, Nov 3 - A woman identified as Aarti Banik (40), who was rushed to the GMCH in a critical condition after being hit by an unidentified vehicle at 10th Mile under Jorabat Traffic Police Outpost last night, succumbed to her injuries in the hospital today.The body was handed over to the victim’s relatives after post-mortem, while the police are trying to trace the vehicle and have started an investigation.