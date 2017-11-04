Solo photography exhibition

ANN Service

GUWAHATI, Nov 3 - A solo photography exhibition titled ‘Moments’ by renowned photographer Jayanta Dutta is being held at the State Art Gallery here. This is the 6th edition of the exhibition being held here thirty years after the first one in 1987. When asked about his source of inspiration, Dutta mentioned that it was his Guru, Late Manoj Kumar Dutta, whose work inspired him to take up nature photography. The photographs on display are a mixture of old and new, including manual prints, from the last 25 years of his journey. The exhibition started on October 30 and will conclude tomorrow with 62 exhibits from around the globe, showcasing Nature, wildlife, people from various cultures, etc.