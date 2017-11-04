Call for action against liquor den

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI, Nov 3 - A delegation of the Dispur unit of the All Assam Students’ Union today submitted a memorandum to the Excise Superintendent of Kamrup (Metro) Devajit Nath, demanding action against a liquor den operating near Lakshmi Mandir, Japorigog. In a statement, the student body said that despite repeated pleas by the local people to the local administration and the authorities concerned to take action against the liquor den which has turned into a centre of anti-social activities and crimes, the authorities have been turning a deaf ear. The Excise Superintendent assured the delegation of taking immediate action on those running the liquor den, the statement added.