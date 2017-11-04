|
Noted social activist RC Choudhury passes away
Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, Nov 3 - Eminent engineer, industrialist, social activist and founder president of the KC Das Commerce College Ramesh Chandra Choudhury died at a city-based hospital at 10.30 am today due to old-age ailments. Born in 1931, Choudhury leaves behind his wife Minati Choudhury, a son and two daughters. Besides being a pioneer engineer and industrialist, he was also associated with a number of social organisations including the Lions Club, Red Cross society, Shishu Gram and Gauhati Club. His last rites were performed at the Bhootnath crematorium.
Choudhury was instrumental in establishing the KC Das Commerce College in 1983. The college was named after Choudhury’s father the late Keshab Chandra Das, an educationist of repute.
Mourning the death of RC Choudhury, the Save Guwahati Build Guwahati expressed its sympathies to the bereaved family. “His life and pursuits were inspiration for others to emulate. Along with pioneering work in the field of engineering, he was very active in the social sphere as well,” SGBG said. Social activist Ajoy Dutta also condoled Choudhury’s death.