Choudhury was instrumental in establishing the KC Das Commerce College in 1983. The college was named after Choudhury’s father the late Keshab Chandra Das, an educationist of repute.

Mourning the death of RC Choudhury, the Save Guwahati Build Guwahati expressed its sympathies to the bereaved family. “His life and pursuits were inspiration for others to emulate. Along with pioneering work in the field of engineering, he was very active in the social sphere as well,” SGBG said. Social activist Ajoy Dutta also condoled Choudhury’s death.