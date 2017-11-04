Senior government officials were also present on the occasion where Rajib Prakash Baruah, State Project Coordinator, ASDMA, was the chief guest. He inaugurated the mock drill.

“The teachers and students were actively involved in the drill. The drill started off with the sounding of a siren signalling an earthquake of 6.8 in the Richter scale, after which the school students performed the Drop-Cover-Hold and evacuated from the rooms and gathered at the assembly point. A fire incident was also enacted, wherein the school Principal called the Fire & Emergency Services and the Emergency Control Rooms after which SDRF teams and the NDRF displayed their preparedness skills for carrying out response activities,” an ASDMA spokesperson said.

Students and teachers posing as victims were rescued using various techniques. First aid was also given to the ‘victims’ in the drill by NDRF. A demonstration on the fire safety equipment handling and basic search and rescue techniques were also shown to the students and teachers.

“Over 3,000 students and teachers of the school showed immense enthusiasm while conducting the drill,” the spokesperson added.

The entire exercise was led by Dr Mirza Mahammad Irshad, Project Manager Response, ASDMA; Kaustav Talukdar, District Project Officer, District Disaster Management Authority, Kamrup (Metro) and other officers of ASDMA.

“The aim of such drills is therefore to create a culture of disaster safety in schools. Schools are critical infrastructure entrusted with the responsibility of creating citizens of tomorrow. A safe and secure environment is a prerequisite for effective teaching and learning. Thus, ensuring safety of children, teachers and staff members during disasters is necessary,” the spokesperson said.