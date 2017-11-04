Through this master plan all overhead electricity cables across city will be pulled down and laid underground. Gupta and Kumar said the mega scheme would take three years for completion, with the first phase of the project starting on Thursday. “The plan would entail an expenditure of Rs 150 crore. Through the scheme all electricity cables would be scientifically laid underground as per technicalities to ensure complete protection to the people and go a long way in averting tragic incidents of electrocution, especially during flash floods,” sources said.

Power Grid is executing the master plan at the initial stage. APDCL will complete the remaining portions of the work.