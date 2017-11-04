|
City to be rid of overhead power cables
Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, Nov 3 - As part of efforts to turn Guwahati into a smart city, the master plan to pull down overhead electricity cables and replace it with underground cables was launched on November 2. In this regard, as per the plan specifications, the work on a 33-KV underground cable started in the campus of the GMC Cancer Hospital, official sources said.Power Grid Executive Director Rajiv Kumar, APDCL Chairman Puru Gupta, the executor of the master plan M/s Neccon Power & Infra Ltd’s Prakash Khaitan, Power Grid officials and other staff were present on the occasion.
Through this master plan all overhead electricity cables across city will be pulled down and laid underground. Gupta and Kumar said the mega scheme would take three years for completion, with the first phase of the project starting on Thursday. “The plan would entail an expenditure of Rs 150 crore. Through the scheme all electricity cables would be scientifically laid underground as per technicalities to ensure complete protection to the people and go a long way in averting tragic incidents of electrocution, especially during flash floods,” sources said.
Power Grid is executing the master plan at the initial stage. APDCL will complete the remaining portions of the work.