“This winery will be a blessing to the farmers. Restricted land holdings in this valley have limited the paddy-cum-fish cultivation to just household consumption. Migrating to horticulture farming like Kiwi in the foothills of the valley will augment the economy of the people. The marketing and storage woes will be addressed by the winery,” he added.

“The Govt will facilitate and support such innovative ideas through various schemes like Stand-Up India, MUDRA, etc,” added Taga while vowing support to the entrepreneur couple.

CMD of Lambu Subu Food & Beverages, Tage Rita Takhe informed that the 40,000-litre capacity winery will be able to accommodate all the Kiwis grown in the State.

This is the second organic kiwi winery in the world, after Switzerland. Technologies have been imported from Denmark, the best of the bottles from China to bring out one of the finest kiwi wines in the world, Rita further informed.