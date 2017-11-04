“The Chief Minister is likely to visit Sambalpur and Kolkata in December,” they said.

While the Odisha government has announced that the Sambalpur residence of Bezbaroa will be preserved and converted into a cultural centre, talks are on with the present owner of Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s residence at Tollygunge for its takeover by the Assam government.

“Funds will be earmarked in the next budget to conserve these two buildings,” Doley said. Goswami said the State government is contemplating on translating some works of Bezbaroa into Oriya to create more awareness about him in Odisha.

Describing the response from Odisha government as very encouraging, he said, the proposed cultural centre at Sambalpur will reflect the culture and literature of both Odisha and Assam.