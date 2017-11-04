As reported, several major projects in the North-east are lying incomplete and the focus of the Centre is now to complete those stalled projects.

He said that the North East Tourism Development Council, formed as a PPP venture, will provide a broad framework to guide tourism development in the North-east. The northeastern States and the DoNER will make some contributions, while 51 per cent stakes will be held by the private sector.

Pradhan was speaking at the B2B meet on tourism organised as part of the 5th edition of the two-day North East Festival that got under way at the IGNCA Ground here today.

The festival has brought in colourful montage of North-east, including 30 dance forms – the Naga warrior dance, Thang ta of Manipur, Hojagiri of Tripura, Bamboo dance of Mizoram, Wangala dance of Meghalaya, Lion dance of Arunachal Pradesh, among others. Also seen was the famous Ram Vijay Bhaona presentation of Natum Kamalabari Sattra of Majuli.

At the B2B meet, several tour operators of the region and Tourism Department officials of northeastern States made presentations. Singer Papon also made a brief appearance at the meet.

The North East Festival this year is a collaborative attempt of IGNCA, NEHHDC and various governments of northeastern States and is driven by socio-cultural trust Trend MMS.

The northeastern States are highlighting the investment and tourism potential of the region at the Festival, said chief organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, adding that numerous tour operators and foreign tourists are expected to attend the same.