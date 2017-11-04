Jishnu Baruah was given additional charge of General Administration Department and SAD. He is currently holding the post of Principle Secretary of Social Welfare and Power departments.

Meanwhile, effecting a major reshuffle in the Assam Police top brass, the government today posted IPS officer Anurag Tankha as the IGP of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption bureau.

Tankha has recently returned from deputation from the NIA and had been serving in the Special Branch.

ADGP YK Gautam, who was in the Vigilance and Anti-corruption Bureau and also holding additional charge of the BIEO, has been transferred to the STF.

ADGP KV Singh Deo has been shifted from the STF to BIEO. He will also hold additional charge of the CM’s Special Vigilance Cell.

ADGP R Chandranathan has been shifted from the communications wing to the Railways. He will swap his post with SN Singh.