"Our efforts have gathered momentum. The World Bank has recognised our work," Modi said on the economy.

Taking a dig at the opposition, the Prime Minister said those who had worked with the World Bank previously were now raising doubts over India's ranking.

"Some people do not understand the impact of India's ranking going up from 142 to 100, they are not bothered by it," he added.

Modi also said: "I am a Prime Minister who has never seen the World Bank building even while those who were there (in government) earlier knew the World Bank very well. They are now questioning the World Bank ranking."

Jump in ease of doing business ranking is an example of good governance, Modi said.

"Our mantra is 'reform', 'transform' and 'perform'", Modi said.

On the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), Modi said GST is the biggest tax reform in the history of India and it was "fulfilling global expectations".