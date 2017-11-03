Road communication to Mahamaya Dham in a shambles

Correspondent

DHUBRI, Nov 2 - Lack of proper communication to the historic Mahamaya temple has deprived hundreds of devotees from visiting this important religious place, which once had its own glory.The Mahamaya Padika Dham, situated in the remotest corner of Alokjhari Forest, almost 4 kilometres from Tamarhat is considered to be one of the important Sakti Peethas, where legends say that a holy man named Sachidananda found a golden idol of goddess Mahamaya about two centuries ago. The then king of Gauripur, Pratap Chandra Barua, dreamt of the deity and donated 108 bighas of land in the name of Mahamaya and build a temple in that remote forest, which is now popularly known as Alokjhari Temple or Dham. However, according to locals and senior citizens of that area, the Dham, which is known to bring in good fortune for the devotees, now finds a few footfalls due to the pathetic conditions of connecting roads. If the locals are to believed, during the time where people use to travel on animal backs this Dham had more daily visitors from outside then now as the condition of roads and bridges connecting the area are in pathetic condition. “Thousands of devotees from all over, after facing hundreds of hurdles visit the Mandir to attend the weeklong Saat Besoma Mela, organised in the month of April every year, but after that the Dham has been unable to attract devotees,” said Jagad Dhar Chakrabarty, senior priest of the Dham. He also added, “We believe that wishes turn into reality when we pray in this temple. People belonging to all sections of the society want to visit it but they can’t.” “The main road to this village – the Dhubri-Kachugaon Road – is in its worst condition. The 4-km-stretch of the road that connects the village to the main road can’t be called a proper road and most importantly all the bridges that connect the area and its adjacent villages are in its a pathetic state,” said the priest. “We can’t expect the devotees to take risks to come to this temple,” added Chakrabarty.