Mittal said work was on in full swing in 67 NSKs of the district spread across five revenue circles. He said the public should remain vigilant against anti-social elements who might try to spread rumours.

The DC reiterated that no “genuine Indian citizen” should worry if his or her name was not found in the draft NRC, to be published by December 31 next as per the directive of the Supreme Court. Mittal said that there would be a month’s time available from the date of publication of the list, to file claims and objections which, after examination, could lead to inclusion or removal of names from the draft list.

Mittal said that in the second half of the current month, people whose documents needed further clarification or support would be called to eight centres across the district for validation.