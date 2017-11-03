The hike in the cabin rent was officially notified in September by the hospital authorities, but the same procedure was not adopted for hiking the cost of an outpatient ticket.

However, in spite of the resentment over the hike expressed by sections of citizens and submission of memorandums demanding a rollback to the Deputy Commissioner in this regard, the hospital authorities have allegedly acted in a partisan manner without taking into consideration the problems of poor patients flocking the hospital, complained social worker and activist Noni Das.

Das also questioned as to how the hospital authorities could effect a 100 per cent hike in rent without improving the amenities available in the paying cabins.

Meanwhile, the Joint Director of Health & Family Welfare, Dr Nilmamadab Das said that the hospital authorities had acted on the basis of the resolution adopted earlier by the hospital management committee of which he is only a member.