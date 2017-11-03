The annual award is given to four meritorious students who top the HSLC and HS (Arts, Science and Commerce) examinations. It consists of Rs 10,000 in cash and a citation.

Inaugurating the memorial lecture and award programme at Jonai Town Club, Jonai SDO Jadav Pegu said the memorial trust has taken the right initiative to make the younger generation aware of the achievements of late Medok. He suggested to the trust that it should extend its social welfare activities to the rural areas.

The Chief Executive Councillor of Mising Autonomous Council, Paramananda Chayengia, stated that the Council proposes to erect a statue of late Takab Chandra Medok here. Funds have been granted for this under a social welfare scheme in the current financial year.

Earlier, the chief patron of the memorial trust, Hari Prasad Mili, said that the trust has been observing the death anniversary of the noted educationist since 2015.

The awards ceremony was followed by the Takab Medok Memorial Lecture on the topic, ‘Social media and its impact on student communities,’ which was delivered by senior journalist Sailen Baruah. Barua highlighted both the positive and negative aspects of the social media and exhorted the young students to use it judiciously.

Apart from being a pioneering educationist, Medok was also a cultural exponent and social reformer. He was the founder headmaster (subsequently promoted as principal) of the Jonai Higher Secondary School, and had bagged several prestigious awards for his contribution to the field of education.