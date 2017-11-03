Addressing media persons here, Prandeep Borah, the man behind the initiative who is a pharmacy degree holder, said the service would initially be available in four districts (Jorhat, Golaghat, Sivasagar and Dibrugarh), but it could be expanded to other districts in future, depending on the response of the people.

Borah is the founder and CEO of e-dorob, while the other three – Bipul Naidu, Pranab Dutta and Gautam Kumar Borah – are his business partners. He said that the idea to sell medicines online came to him and his friends after observing that the people of the region have lately been attracted towards e-commerce sites.

There is a sizeable section of people who will buy medicines online as they face difficulties in procuring them from the pharmacies due to some factors, Borah said, adding that one of them is running a pharmacy from the Tarajan locality here and has decided to sell drugs from that shop. He said they have already got the app designed for the purpose.

Borah added that the ‘cash-on-delivery’ option would be available, and that they would try to deliver medicines within three hours of placement of the order. He pointed out that an order should have a minimum value of Rs 200.

He said the customer has to send a copy of the prescription to the online site for placing an order. Discounts on orders – up to 20 per cent – will also be on offer. However, if the place of delivery is located more than 10 km from Jorhat town, an amount of Rs 20 will be charged extra, Borah said. He added that the service to book appointments with doctors by patients through the online site would also be available as an additional service.