Addressing the people at the Banga Bhawan after the release ceremony, Suklabaidya stressed on the relevance of the festival which, in his words, “will pave the way for the resurgence of the socio-economic development of the valley.”

The PWD Minister added that a number of events have been lined up ahead of the festival including the launch of the theme song. The festival will also feature a ‘Run for Barak’ parade by tribal troupes in traditional attire. A seminar on the prospects of inland water transport navigation of the Barak Valley will also be held, he added.

Suklabaidya gave an assurance that the dilapidated roads across the Barak Valley would be repaired before the arrival of national and international delegates to attend the festival.

Major General Upendra Dwivedi, Inspector General of the Assam Rifles which has joined hands with the Government to celebrate the festival, said that the festival would usher in progress and prosperity for the people of the valley and the State at large. Ashutosh Agnihotri, Commissioner and Secretary, Government of Assam, said that the forthcoming event would be an occasion for everyone to pledge to work for development. A host of dignitaries attended the ceremony today.