Tangla child scientist makes it to NCSC national meet
Correspondent
KALAIGAON, Nov 2 - People of Udalguri have congratulated Ishan Barua of Asom Jatiya Bidyalaya, Tangla, who will present his science project in the NCSC (National Children’s Science Congress) national meet to be held at Gandhinagar in Gujarat from December 28 to 31.Ishan has been selected as a member of the 25-member Assam NCSC team at the State-level NCSC meet held in Kokrajhar from October 25 to 28 for his project titled, ‘Preservation of tomato by indigenous method’, which was appreciated by scientists at Kokrajhar session.
Ishan is the son of Nabajit Barua and Lanita Barua, residents of Ward Number-4 in Tangla town in Udalguri district. Gumidhar Boro, Principal and Manjul Barua teacher of Asom Jatiya Bidyalaya, Tangla, expressed their satisfaction at the selection of Isahan for the national-level session.
According to them, the selection of Ishan would inspire more students of the district to participate in scientific activities in future. The Udalguri District Journalists’ Union and Aryabhatta Science Centres of Udalguri district committee congratulated Ishan Barua for his selection for the national meet.