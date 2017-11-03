Ishan is the son of Nabajit Barua and Lanita Barua, residents of Ward Number-4 in Tangla town in Udalguri district. Gumidhar Boro, Principal and Manjul Barua teacher of Asom Jatiya Bidyalaya, Tangla, expressed their satisfaction at the selection of Isahan for the national-level session.

According to them, the selection of Ishan would inspire more students of the district to participate in scientific activities in future. The Udalguri District Journalists’ Union and Aryabhatta Science Centres of Udalguri district committee congratulated Ishan Barua for his selection for the national meet.