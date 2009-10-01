The memorandum added that Article 275 (I) of the Constitution authorizes the KAAC to receive funds but since last seven years no fund under this provision has been approved for KAAC. The last fund settled was during financial year of 2009-10 for an amount of Rs 440.90 lakh only. The utilisation certificates have already been submitted to the Government long back but till date the Centre has neither made any communication in this matter nor has released any fund, the KAAC considers this inaction as gross violation of the Constitution.

The memo also mentioned that responding to State government’s communication of May 2016, the KAAC submitted a proposal for Rs 5.41 crore on June 6, 2016 but till date no fund has been released by the State government against that proposal. To compensate the previous defect and to clear the backlogs, the KAAC has insisted for release Rs 100 crore to upheld the provision of Article 275 (1) for the all-round development of this backward tribal district.