KAAC team meets Jual Oram
Correspondent
DIPHU, Nov 2 - The Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, Tuliram Ronghang, KAAC Chairman Horensing Bey, Executive Members Pradip Rongpi, Tarendra Brahma and Jagatsing Engti and MACs Mongol Sing Timung, Longki Timung and Ramsing Timung met the Union Minister of Tribal Affairs, Jual Oram at his New Delhi residence on Tuesday.The KAAC delegates said that they held an hour-long discussion with the Union minister and submitted a memorandum. The KAAC office-bearers stated in the memorandum that financial allocation under the plan head for the KAAC is inadequate considering the large geographical area of 10,434 square kilometres that the Council administers. The KAAC is forced to depend on other resources apart from the plan head to continue developmental works. This leads to stagnancy of growth.
The memorandum added that Article 275 (I) of the Constitution authorizes the KAAC to receive funds but since last seven years no fund under this provision has been approved for KAAC. The last fund settled was during financial year of 2009-10 for an amount of Rs 440.90 lakh only. The utilisation certificates have already been submitted to the Government long back but till date the Centre has neither made any communication in this matter nor has released any fund, the KAAC considers this inaction as gross violation of the Constitution.
The memo also mentioned that responding to State government’s communication of May 2016, the KAAC submitted a proposal for Rs 5.41 crore on June 6, 2016 but till date no fund has been released by the State government against that proposal. To compensate the previous defect and to clear the backlogs, the KAAC has insisted for release Rs 100 crore to upheld the provision of Article 275 (1) for the all-round development of this backward tribal district.