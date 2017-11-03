Of the three venues, the Chowkidinghee ground location was objected to by veteran sportsman and noted sports organiser, Dr Jugantar Deori. Several municipal ward commissioners, both of the Congress and the BJP, told this reporter later that they too want the planners to pick some other locations and leave the Chowkidinghee grounds as it is.

Meanwhile, the phased water supply scheme has been planned to cater to the city’s anticipated growth in the next 30 years, up to the year 2050.

Initially, the planners want to draw water from the Sessa river from a place near Thakurthan. Members at the meeting suggested that primacy should be accorded to drawing water from the Brahmaputra, as this source would provide more and better water.

The Sessa is often contaminated by the oilfields in the upstream and by the gas cracker in the downstream sections. The consultants said they would include the suggestions before calling for work tenders. The first phase of the water supply work would be worth Rs 185 crore.