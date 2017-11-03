Nearly 7,000 adivasi women attended the first-ever Adivasi Mahila Mahasabha from across the State on the concluding day. The three-day mega event got off with the hoisting of the flags in the afternoon of October 27. The event’s flag was unfurled by Bijoya Kujur, working president, reception committee, Adivasi Mahila Mahasabha and president, AAWAA, Dibrugarh district. The AAWAA’s flag was hoisted by its central president Nelani Tiru. swahid tarpan was initiated jointly by Mariam Toppo, general secretary, AAWAA and Phulmoni Bhuyan, secretary, reception committee, Adivasi Mahila Mahasabha. The opening day’s event was limited to reception, hoisting of flags, inauguration and entertainment programmes.

On the second day, presentations on various issues pertaining to women were made by eminent invited speakers. The presentations were made on subjects like education, community development, rights of women, Plantation Labour Act and Minimum Wages Act and women health. The resource persons included Dr Pushpa Champia, Assistant Professor (Political Science), CJS, Dibrugarh University, Probin Topno, Assistant Professor (MSW), Bosco Institute, Jorhat, Vivek Das, President, Assam Sangrami Chah Shramik Sangha, Arpana Choudhury, eminent social activist from Tezpur. The first and the second day’s programme, was attended by over 600 delegates from across the State.

Some of the resolutions taken during the Mahasabha include enrolment of all children in schools, to check child marriage, stop child labour, end alcohol drinking, conduct awareness programmes and raise voice against injustice and exploitation, among others.

It must be mentioned that the event was exclusively organised by the women and officiated by them with no political support. In keeping with the event’s theme – ‘Empowerment of Women will lead to Empowerment of Society’, all the activities like setting up the venue, hosting the programme, transportation, food and catering, first aid and likewise departments were managed by the women themselves.

The other speakers during the open session included Dr Sunita Ekka, Dr Devabrata Sharma, Principal, Jorhat College and Angela Tirkey, Advisor, AAWAA. Nelani Tiru, president of AAWAA in her concluding speech said that the AAWAA will ensure implementation of all resolutions adopted during the three-day programme in all villages and tea gardens in the coming days. The open session was presided over by Mariam Toppo, general secretary, AAWAA.