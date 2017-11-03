NE tennis finals today



GUWAHATI, Nov 2 - The finals of the maiden edition of the North East India Open Tennis Championship, organised by the Racquets and Balls Tennis Association, in memory of Ranjit Dutta will be played at the SAI complex, Paltan Bazar here tomorrow.All the semifinals were played today as the seeded players moved on without much upsets. Today’s results: (boys U-10, S/F) Antariksh Tamuly bt Ayan Borah (4-0, 5-3), Ved Aditya Kalita bt Rajneesh Sharma (4-1, 4-1); (Boys U-12, S/F) Jigyashman Hazarika bt Manan Nath (2-4, 4-0, 4-2), Harshad Borah bt Varuna A Kalita (5-3, 5-4); (Boys U-14, S/F) Tushar Paul by Jigyashman Hazarika (6-1, 6-4), Manan Nath bt Adhiraj Bhuyan (6-3, 6-1); (Girls U-14, Q/F) Harshita Borah bt Jwellita Johnson (8-1), Namrata Das bt Priyanka Gogoi (8-1), Taniya Kumari bt Subhankrita Bordoloi (8-1), Justina Buragohain bt Sabina Khatoon (8-0); (Girls U-14, S/F) Harshita Borah bt Namrata Das (4-0, 4-0), Justina Boragohain bt Taniya Kumari (4-0, 4-0).