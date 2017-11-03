Udit to play for double crown



GUWAHATI, Nov 2 - Udit Gogoi of Assam will fight it out for double crown in the boys U-14 categories of the National Tennis Championship which is going on at Aurangabad.In the singles semifinal Udit defeated Arjun Gohad of Maharashtra 6-3, 6-3 while in the doubles semifinal he partnered with Aman Dahiya of Hariyana to defeat Krishan Hooda and Ajay Singh of Chandigarh 6-2, 6-7, 10-3. In the girls U-14 doubles Assam girl Kristi Boro reached the final partnering with Sanjana Srimala of Telengana by defeating Kashiash Bote and Riya Bhoshle of Maharashtra 6-2, 6-2, informed All Assam Tennis Association secretary Ankush Dutta in a release.