The decision has been taken post reviewing the grand success of Kolkata hosting the FIFA U-17 World Cup final concluded recently. Hero ISL started its journey from Kolkata in October 2014 with a glamorous ceremony, the city of Kolkata for the first time will play host to the Hero ISL grand finale on March 17, 2018.

As per the reverse schedule Kerala Blasters FC will play against ATK at Kochi on November 17, while the return league match between these two teams is scheduled at Kolkata on February 9, 2018.

All other fixtures will remain unchanged, stated a release issued here.