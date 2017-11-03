

India's Vandana in action against Kazakhstan during the quarterfinal match of the Women's Hockey Asia Cup in Kakamigahara, Japan, on Thursday. – PTI Photo

And Deep Grace converted two penalty corners (16th and 41st minute) to ensure India remained unbeaten in the tournament.

After an early setback, when Vera Domashneva scored a field goal in the second minute to give Kazakhstan a 1-0 lead, India made amends when a tactical maneuver in the circle won them a PC in the fourth minute.

The in-form Gurjit hardly broke a sweat to fiercely strike the ball past Kazakhstan goalkeeper Guzal Bakhavaddin and equalise, Hockey India said in a release.

The Rani Rampal-led forward-line was smart in its attacks as they created penalty corners to put their opponents under pressure.

The plan worked as a PC won in the 16th minute was brilliantly converted through Deep Grace’s well-struck drag- flick that gave India a 2-1 lead.

In the following minutes, Navneet scored back-to-back field goals to take India’s lead to a comfortable 4-1 at the end of second quarter.

Another PC awarded in the 41st minute was beautifully converted by Deep Grace that took India’s lead to a strong 5- 1.

Gurjit was splendid with her drag flick and converted her second goal through PC in the 42nd minute to ensure India were on path to a big win.

The 22-year-old Gurjit struck yet another PC in the 56th minute as she registered a hat trick of goals and end the match in India’s favour with a 7-1 win. – PTI