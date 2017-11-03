

Srikanth Srikanth

The 25-year-old from Guntur, who had clinched back-to- back titles at Indonesia and Australia and then at Denmark and France, will have a chance to topple the Dane shuttler with some good show in the upcoming events at China and Hong Kong.

US Open Grand Prix Gold winner H S Prannoy, who had reached the semifinals at Paris, also improved a place to reach a career-best ranking of World No. 11.

Singapore Open champion B Sai Praneeth, however, dropped a place to be at the 16th spot, while Sameer Verma, who had skipped the events at Denmark and France due to fitness issues, is steady at the 18th place.

In women’s singles, P V Sindhu, who also reached the semifinals at France, was static at World No. 2, while former World No. 1 Saina Nehwal was also steady at the 11th spot. – PTI