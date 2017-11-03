IPR Day observed in Imphal

Correspondent

IMPHAL, Nov 2 - Manipur Information and Public Relations Minister Thongam Biswajit has said that the process for establishment of a Media Park is about to be completed and a Press Colony will also come up later.The Minister was speaking as the chief guest during the 69th Information and Public Relations Day observation at DIPR complex here on Wednesday. He also mentioned about various programmes undertaken for welfare of the journalist fraternity including the health assistance scheme. IPR Commissioner Radhakumar and Director Meghachandra Kongbam highlighted the department’s achievements.