KYO organises campaign on ‘hate crimes’
Correspondent
TURA, Nov 2 - Kharkutta Youth Organisation on Wednesday held an awareness campaign on the increasing number of hate crimes that have been taking place across the country. The event held at Kharkutta Secondary School playground was aimed at creating awareness of such crimes and to report them if it did happen.The campaign was attended by school children and NGOs including GSU, FKJGP, Mother’s Union, AAYF, RYC and BCYO.
“The misuse of smartphones by the present generation has assumed dangerous proportions and parents need to ensure their children use phones responsibly,” said local MLA, Cherak W Momin.
DSP Nikcheng Ch Momin explained about the misuse of social media through fake accounts while also highlighting cases of human trafficking, molestation and law and order.