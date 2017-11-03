Another NGO opposes Aadhaar

Correspondent

TURA, Nov 2 - Biometric enrollment through Aadhaar in Meghalaya has evoked further opposition today with Achik Rights Forum (ARF) today coming out in protest against the alleged forceful implementation of Aadhaar.The opposition to Aadhaar enrollment comes in the wake of the ADE coming out in support of the Meghalaya People’s Commitee on Aadhar (MPCA), who have rolled out a campaign to opt out of Aadhaar in Meghalaya. “We extend support to MPCA and ADE in the ongoing campaign against the forced enrollment of Aadhar. The Centre’s cruel idea is a cashless society where one is not the owner of his cash and property and have to surrender everything to the government. They recklessly aim to monitor your finances,” said ARF general secretary, Tambu Sangma.