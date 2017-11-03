As per an agreement, China is supposed to share hydrological data with India on regular intervals, he said, adding that the Centre must put pressure on China so that hydrological data is available for mutual benefits.

“If hydrological data is shared with us, we could chalk out a plan to prevent or control the quantum of devastation caused by floods. But this is not happening due to lack of such inputs from Beijing”, he pointed out.

Centre has already sanctioned Rs 100 crore to set up an expert committee to find out the reasons behind floods in Assam. Over three million people have been affected across 24 districts of Assam.