They stated that the DDCC office bearers “saw that lack of inner democracy has taken a partisan political position which has stirred up disagreements.”

A joint statement alleged that the “dictatorial attitude of the PCC president had also brought about many differences.”

Speaking at a programme held to welcome the former Congressmen, Parliamentary Secretary for Irrigation & Flood Control Tovihoto Aye lauded the bold and wise decision of the former Congressmen to come to the NPF fold.

With regard to the internal strife within the NPF party, Tovihoto was optimistic that the issue would be settled soon and in favour of the majority group.

Reacting to the development, an NPCC official said the party would not be deterred by the defection of some disgruntled party workers seeking greener pasture.