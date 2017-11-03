He pointed out that after the installation of the new BJP-led Government in the State, certain steps have been taken up by the Government to tackle the issue of corruption by setting up of Anti-Corruption Cell, Grievance Cell, Monitoring Cell, etc., in the CM Secretariat. Appropriate actions have been taken against corrupt officials, he claimed.

To make “Corruption Free Manipur”, the Chief Minister stated that anti-corruption drives are being conducted against those people who are responsible for misuse/misappropriation of public funds.

Complaints related to corruption cases can be filed through Grievance Cell and website of Anti-Corruption Cell, he added. He further stated that as a measure to hear the grievances faced by the common people and to minimise corruption in the State, Meeyamgi Numit and Hill Leaders’ Day is being held every month.

On such occasions, officials of various departments are deputed to provide immediate assistance such as medical aid, loans, scholarships, etc.