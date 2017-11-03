‘NPP will spring a surprise to oust Congress in 2018 election’



SHILLONG, Nov 2 - Opposition National People’s Party (NPP) today claimed it will “spring a surprise” to oust the Congress in the Meghalaya Assembly election next year.“We will spring a surprise to oust the ruling Congress and we are preparing our strategies for the upcoming elections,” NPP state president WR Kharlukhi said here. He said, “The Congress itself is a losing horse and even their own MLAs are not betting on the party.” – PTI