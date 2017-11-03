GHADC seeks time over salary payment issue

Correspondent

TURA, Nov 2 - In light of the contempt case filed by employees of Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC), the Council has sought two weeks time from Shillong High Court over the issue of non-payment of staff salaries. Unpaid salaries have accrued for over a period of more than 13 months, with many employees of the Council facing a very uncertain future. A group of non-gazetted employees of GHADC had moved the High Court in Shillong seeking its intervention. The Court had earlier accepted their petition. In the hearing on Monday at the Court of Justice Vash, counsel to the Council, Sujit Dey, sought two weeks time over the delay in release of salaries of its employees. GHADC employees number over 2,200 requiring a payment of over Rs 4.5 crore per month, which means an arrear of over Rs 50 crore. GHADC itself has been in the grip of financial crisis over the past few years.