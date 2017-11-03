

Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma speaking to media in Agartala on Thursday. – Correspondent Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma speaking to media in Agartala on Thursday. – Correspondent

Addressing a press conference in the BJP party headquarters here on Thursday, he said the Parliamentary team after gathering inputs and people’s sentiment will take up the issues in the Parliament’s upcoming session.

“We want the Tripura Government to recommend a CBI probe into Santanu Bhowmik murder case as the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has failed to deliver in some sensational murder cases including Kalpana Das murder in which a former CPI (M) leader was the main accused”, he said.

“If the State Government does it, the BJP will do its level best to get the Santanu Bhowmik murder case investigated by CBI because SIT has become the B-team of the ruling CPI(M)”, he said.

Sarma made it clear that the six MLAs who have joined the party fold recently, will attend as BJP MLA in the coming Assembly session beginning on November 13. DC Hrangkhwal has been chosen as party’s leader in the Assembly.

Party’s core committee has decided to avoid split of anti-Left votes to ensure the defeat of the Marxist regime in the State. On being asked about IPFT’s Tipraland demand, Sarma replied, “Our main objective is to oust the Marxist Government. Many problems including Tipraland demand will be solved automatically if the Left Government is defeated as we demonstrated in Manipur”.

Saying that the party has consolidated its base in the State, Sarma said strengthening of the organisation upto the grassroot level will be completed by November 15.

“Once the process gets over, party’s national president Amit Shah will visit the State in first part of December to set the tone for the 2018 Assembly poll campaign. And we are confident of defeating the Left Government in Tripura this time”, he added.

BJP State president Biplab Deb and party prabhari Sunil Deodhar were present in the press conference.