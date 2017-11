Mobile medical unit opened at Sonapur hospital

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI, Nov 2 - A Mobile Medical Unit (MMU) was opened recently at the Sonapur District Hospital by Atul Bora, MLA of the Dispur constituency. The unit has been launched by the National Health Mission, Assam, in collaboration with the Hindustan Latex Family Planning Promotion Trust in public-private partnership mode. The MMU has been launched to provide the healthcare services at areas far from heath institutions.