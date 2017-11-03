Altogether 27 engineers from GEC 1 and GEC 2 of APDCL participated in the programme which was inaugurated by former MD of AEGCL NC Deka. The participants were briefed on the importance of the programme and the need to shift towards power generation by renewable energy to reduce global warming by cutting down CO2 emission, by SV Malpe, Director of the institute.

K Bhattacharya, former director of ISRO; GM Das, former chief engineer APDCL and Dipankar Bisnoi, consultant US AID PACE D programme were also present during the training.

Various topics like overview of rooftop photovoltaic solar power sector in India, details of rooftop solar PV technology, policies and regulatory framework, role of distribution engineers in permitting installation, safety of rooftop PV plant, checklist for implementing rooftop projects, grid connectivity and challenges in integration of rooftop solar PV with utility grid were discussed in detail by field experts and subject experts. A visit to the newly installed 30 KW grid connected solar rooftop power plant at the Raj Bhawan was also arranged.