The outdoor staff and workers engaged in field work, however, have been exempted due to their nature of work.

“The practice would start from the GMC Commissioner’s office at Panbazar from Monday. Other offices would also have to upload their videos of the staff singing the National Anthem before start of work. Also, ahead of all meetings of the Corporation, meetings of Mayor-in-council and general body meetings, the staff and councilors would sing the Anthem,” he added.

“Other than promoting patriotism, compulsory singing of the National Anthem would also improve work culture by motivating the staff to come to office on time. Moreover, if we start our work in a good environment, we will carry the good vibes for the entire day. I believe, in a patriotic fervour, the employees would desist from any malpractice,” he added.

Initially, some musical assistance would also be arranged to help employees in singing the Anthem correctly.

Lauding the pioneering role of the Jaipur Municipal Corporation to make the Anthem compulsory, Sarania said that this move of the Jaipur Municipal Corporation inspired the GMC to initiate this move.