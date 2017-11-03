Gogoi said that the leaders concerned are not among those who switched over to the saffron party from other organisations in the run-up to last year’s Assembly polls. “They are from the ‘original BJP’,” he said.

It is noteworthy that only last week former Golakganj MLA Abu Taher Bepari, who had resigned from the Congress before last year’s Assembly polls and joined the BJP, rejoined the Sonia Gandhi-led party.

Gogoi said many other former Congressmen, who had left the party and joined BJP in the last couple of years, are also getting disenchanted and want to return to the Congress. He said the ruling coalition in Assam is plagued by internal dissension and lack of coordination.

“BJP and AGP are speaking in different voices on all major issues. Some MPs and MLAs of BJP are speaking against their own government. Some others are making controversial comments on the NRC and other subjects. There is disenchantment within the ruling coalition as well as among the common people on performance of the government,” Gogoi said.

He added, “The Chief Minister has now ordered the PWD to repair all roads. This is the third time in recent months that the same order has been issued. That shows how ‘effective’ the government is. Either they only issue orders just for the sake of it and no funds are sanctioned, or else it is a matter of bureaucrats simply ignoring orders issued by the government.”

The former Chief Minister said that his party is gearing up for November 8, the first anniversary of demonetisation, which will be observed by opposition parties as a ‘black day’.

“It (demonetisation) only helped the corrupt elements to convert their black money into white, while the common people suffered. It led to a fall in the value of our currency and has taken the country to the brink of economic collapse. We will intensify our ongoing campaign against the government’s economic policies,” said Gogoi.