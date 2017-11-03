Make agreement public: AGP

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI, Nov 2 - Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) today asserted that it would not tolerate any act that would adversely impact the geopolitical interest of the State. Not a single inch of the Assam land would be allowed to be ceded, said the regional party. The party was reacting to the Framework Agreement signed by the Central Government with the National Socialist Council of Nagaland, Isak-Muivah faction, which has supposedly acceded to the demand of the Naga militants to create a Greater Nagalim by incorporating the Naga-inhabited areas of the neighbouring states with Nagaland. The AGP statement issued by its general secretary Dr Kamala Kalita demanded immediate release of the text of the Framework Agreement so that the common people of the NE region could know about its contents.