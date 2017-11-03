The APCC said in a statement here today that the programme would begin in Guwahati on November 10, to be followed by foot marches in the Assam-Nagaland border areas from November 11.

Congress president Ripun Bora, other senior leaders of the party and the Leader and Deputy Leader of the Assam Congress Legislature Party would then lead a protest march at Golaghat on November 11. This will be followed by similar programmes at Mariani in Jorhat district on November 13, at Geleki in Sivasagar district on November 14 and at Sonari in Charaideo district on November 15.

Former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi will also take part in these programmes, besides the leaders and members of the party’s respective district committees, and the forums like Sevadal, Mahila Congress, Youth Congress, and NSUI. Party MPs, MLAs and ex-MLAs of the respective districts will also take part.

The APCC alleged in its statement that the governments at the Centre and in the State have been maintaining a mysterious silence over the demand for making the Framework Agreement public. This has given rise to the doubt that the Central Government has acceded to the demand of the Naga militants to create a Greater Nagalim by incorporating the Naga-inhabited areas of the neighbouring states with Nagaland, said the party.