



Born on January 21, 1938 at Silpukhuri, Baruah was brought up in a creative environment as his father was a dramatist. He graduated in Humanities from B Barooah College, Guwahati. During 1954-55, he performed at Guwahati Akashvani Kendra as a child artiste. Later, 1968 onwards, he started performing regularly on the All India Radio as an established artiste.

Reflecting on the trends of the modern music industry in the State, he acknowledged the role of technology in this highly digitalised world. He also emphasised that music literature and melody should reign supreme for one to have a strong foundation to create new music.

Talking about his creative process and muse, the noted artiste said that he has been inspired by Western music as well as rich and varied folklore of this region. He fondly recollected working together with Dr Bhupen Hazarika, Jayanta Hazarika, Pulak Gogoi and many others, whose evergreen songs are still popular across all age groups. He also pointed out that the real test for an artiste lies in the appreciation and response of the audience.

Press Club secretary Nava Thakuria presided over the session.