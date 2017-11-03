



The Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) has floated the expression of interest (EoI) to launch the service in Guwahati on a public-private partnership (PPP) mode. If things go as planned, the HoHo service would get rolling on the roads of Guwahati from January next year.

Popular for its temples, beautiful riverfront, historical monuments and more, Guwahati still does not have an organised city tour like many other cities of the country.

The hop-on-hop-off sightseeing in Delhi has gained popularity as ‘Delhi Darshan’ and gives travellers the opportunity to explore the historic monuments, museums, markets, etc.

Having the convenience of online booking and SMS updating facility, such trips are popular both for being budget-friendly and also for giving a 360 degree panoramic view of the locations through the open top.

According to the sources from the ATDC, the service would be cost-effective and attractive to all sections because of a hassle-free trip to the city. It will also be suitable for both individual as well as group tours as the tourists can disembark at a location of their choice and catch another HoHo coach on the same pass.

Initially, the plan is to launch half open-roof small buses that will have tourist-friendly features as GPS-enabled commentary, trained guide onboard, CCTV, etc.

“Long double-decker buses like in the foreign countries have not been planned yet considering the possible chaos it can cause to the usual traffic of Guwahati. The locations can be increased or altered as per people’s demands. The entire processing of work and clearance from other departments would take two months’ time,” the sources added.