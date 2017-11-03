

Adoor Gopalakrishnan being felicitated at the closing ceremony of GIFF in Guwahati on Thursday. – UB Photos

The competition section was only for the Assamese films. Noted Sri Lankan filmmaker Prasanna Vithanage headed the three-member jury, which also comprised B Lenin and Sanjib Sabhapandit.

Speaking as the chief guest at the closing ceremony of GIFF, Dadasaheb Phalke awardee Adoor Gopalakrishnan praised the initiative of the organisers and said that more such events should be organised.

“This is one of the best festivals and I am sure it will surpass other events. Maybe, a competition for films from South Asia can be arranged, but let’s not go beyond it as it could prove to be difficult,” he said.

Pitching for a permanent campus for the festival, Gopalakrishnan said, “It is also a good time to think for a permanent complex. Many European festivals have all halls within walking distance and it makes the festival more compact.”

The six-day GIFF organised by the Jyoti Chitraban (Film Studio) Society in association with the Dr Bhupen Hazarika Regional Government Film and Television Institute witnessed footfall of movie buffs from every nook and corner of the State.