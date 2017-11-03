Sources said that Dr Hazarika stayed in the house at 77 Golf Course Road, Tollygunge since the middle part of the 1950s. He first stayed in that house as a tenant and later bought the house. But when he shifted his base to Mumbai, he had to sell the house.

Dangi told the Assam Government representatives that he bought the house about ten years back and the market price of the property increased considerably since then. He also told Doley and Goswami that he would have to talk to his family members including his two daughters before taking any decision in this regard.

Sources revealed that at present, the Government is trying to persuade the house owner to sell the house and if necessary, the help of the West Bengal Government can be sought. “The Chief Minister is also very keen on developing the house as a heritage site to keep the memory of Dr Hazarika alive and all possible steps will be taken to buy the property,” sources said. When Doley and Goswami visited the house, they saw that it was lying unused and only recently, the present owner started some renovations.

Meanwhile, Samar Hazarika welcomed the step by the State Government and said that the house can be a symbol of cultural unity between Assam and West Bengal.

Hazarika told The Assam Tribune that after Dr Hazarika left the job in the Gauhati University and shifted his base to Kolkata, he started staying in that house as a tenant and later bought the house. “I saw tears in the eyes of my brother when he was forced to sell the house. Over the years, whenever I addressed any public function, I have been requesting the Government or any organization to buy back the house so that it can be developed into a public property in memory of Bhupenda”, he added.

Hazarika said that a number of prominent personalities including artist MF Husain, singer Lata Mangeshker and others visited the house. Almost all the leading singers, artists of West Bengal frequented the place. “Bhupenda created about 90 per cent of his songs in that house. It was a centre of cultural integrity and it should be developed as one such place if the government manages to buy the house,” he said.