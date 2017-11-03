Police ready to tackle any situation: DGP

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI, Nov 2 - Assam Director General of Police Mukesh Sahay today said the police was well-equipped to ensure security in all the NRC centres or to tackle any situation in the run-up to the publication of the draft NRC and its aftermath.“While there is nothing to be apprehensive about for any Indian citizen, mischief-mongers could try to derail the process and foment trouble by spreading rumours. We will act firmly in such situations. At the same time, we will offer a helping hand to assuage the apprehensions of anyone with the NRC,” he said at a press meet here. Pointing out that law and order was a state subject and for the police to deal with, Sahay said that foolproof security would be provided to the NRC centres. “We are closely monitoring the situation concerning the NRC. The social media is also being observed. We are ready to respond as the situation evolves. As on today, things are normal,” he said, adding all the important NRC documents had back-up and the entire situation was being regularly assessed.