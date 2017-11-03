Sahay added that Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal was taking keen interest in the high-profile cases and had directed the police to accelerate the pace of the investigations. “The Chief Minister has emphasised on submission of timely charge-sheets in the court. None howsoever influential are to be spared if they are found to be involved in the scam,” he said, adding, prosecution of former APSC chairman Rakesh Paul was being sought.

Sahay said the police was also acting tough on illegal syndicates and several had been busted. “All the check-gates have been closed. Recently we acted immediately on a complaint on an illegal syndicate at the Noonmati vegetable market. We are also probing the allegations of syndicates in sand and stone,” he added.