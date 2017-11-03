Underscoring the need for a permanent office of the NHIDCL in Guwahati for effective supervision of works, Sonowal advocated greater coordination between the State and Central government organisations for seamless implementation of road projects.

He also directed the NHIDCL to prepare a DPR for widening of the NH passing through Dibrugarh town. He also asked the State PWD to entrust one official to liaise with the Central government to ensure speedy clearance of schemes.

Sonowal also came down heavily on the unprofessional attitude of contractors carrying out road projects under PWD and asked the department to cancel the work orders and initiate strict action against the contractors who fail to meet the timeline.

Rajawat apprised Sonowal that he has extensively toured the entire stretch of NH from Nagaon to Dibrugarh to have first-hand experience of the progress of repairing and construction works.